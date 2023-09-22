Head to Head Analysis: ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) vs. Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP)

Worksport (NASDAQ:WKSP – Get Free Report) and ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.9% of ElringKlinger shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Worksport and ElringKlinger, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 ElringKlinger 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Worksport presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Worksport’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than ElringKlinger.

This table compares Worksport and ElringKlinger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -4,728.72% -59.40% -43.53% ElringKlinger N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Worksport and ElringKlinger’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $120,000.00 369.15 -$12.53 million ($0.80) -3.17 ElringKlinger N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ElringKlinger has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Worksport.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd., through its subsidiary, designs and distributes truck tonneau covers in Canada and the United States. The company offers soft tonneau covers, such as vinyl wrapped tri- and quad-fold tonneau covers; and hard tonneau covers, including tri- and quad-fold, aluminum flush-mounted, and top-mounted folding tonneau covers. It also offers Worksport SOLIS, a tonneau cover with integrated solar panels; and Worksport COR energy storage system, a modular, portable power station. The company also sells its products through online retail channels. The company was formerly known as Franchise Holdings International, Inc. and changed its name to Worksport Ltd. in May 2020. Worksport Ltd. is based in West Seneca, New York.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and sells systems and components for the automotive industry in Germany, the Asia-Pacific, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification. This segment serves passenger car and commercial vehicle sectors. The Aftermarket segment offers a range of gaskets, gasket sets, and service parts for the repair of engines, transmissions, exhaust systems, and auxiliary units in cars and commercial vehicles under the Elring Das Original brand. This segment serves a network of wholesalers and purchasing organizations. The Engineered Plastics segment develops, manufactures, and markets customized products made from various plastics for the mechanical engineering sector, as well as in medical, chemical, energy, and vehicle industries. The Other segment operates engine test benches and measuring equipment for testing engines, transmissions, and exhaust systems for vehicle manufacturers and automotive suppliers; and offers logistics and catering services. ElringKlinger AG was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Dettingen an der Erms, Germany.

