Financial Contrast: Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ) vs. Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV)

Franklin Mining (OTCMKTS:FMNJ – Get Free Report) and Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Mining and Osisko Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development -365.58% -27.99% -21.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franklin Mining and Osisko Development’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Osisko Development $49.26 million 4.71 -$148.04 million ($2.02) -1.37

Analyst Recommendations

Franklin Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osisko Development.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Franklin Mining and Osisko Development, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50

Osisko Development has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.97%. Given Osisko Development’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Osisko Development is more favorable than Franklin Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Franklin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Mining has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Franklin Mining beats Osisko Development on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Mining

Franklin Mining, Inc., a mining and exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the La Joya mining concession in Bolivia; and Madre de Dios Area, Ch-Mine, and Los Totems project in Peru. The company was formerly known as WCM Capital, Inc. Franklin Mining, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is based in Carson City, Nevada.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

