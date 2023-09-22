Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) & Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) Financial Comparison

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF – Get Free Report) and Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Aggreko and Clean Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aggreko N/A N/A N/A Clean Energy Technologies -15.63% -35.56% -12.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Aggreko has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Aggreko and Clean Energy Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aggreko $1.75 billion 1.74 -$142.52 million $0.28 42.54 Clean Energy Technologies $2.66 million 26.52 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Clean Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aggreko.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aggreko and Clean Energy Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aggreko 0 0 0 0 N/A Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Aggreko beats Clean Energy Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc engages in the provision of mobile modular power, temperature control and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions and Power Solutions Utility. The Rental Solutions segment refers to the transactional business serving a range of sectors in developed markets by providing power, heating, and cooling to a number of customer types who need it quickly and typically for a short period of time. The Power Solutions segment operates in emerging markets which serve both industrial and utility customers with power requirements. The Power Solutions Utility segment delivers longer-term projects providing power to national utility customers. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom.

About Clean Energy Technologies

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy. The company operates through four segments: Clean Energy Solutions, CETY Europe, Electronic Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. It offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. The company also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, it offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

