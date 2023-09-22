CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Receives $7.87 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.52.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of CX stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that CEMEX will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 255,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 19,051 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in CEMEX by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,725 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in CEMEX by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CEMEX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,789,000 after acquiring an additional 270,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

