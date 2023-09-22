Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives $165.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.72, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,869,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,819,000 after buying an additional 185,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Visteon by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Visteon by 51.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Visteon by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,797,000 after purchasing an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Visteon stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.75. Visteon has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.51 million. Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visteon will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

