Brokerages Set Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT at $74.60

Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.60.

CCOI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

CCOI stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.80 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 161.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.945 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 41,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $2,823,314.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,907,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,308,134.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,314 shares of company stock worth $6,409,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,099,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 422.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,692,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,211,000 after purchasing an additional 210,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

