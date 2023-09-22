Brokerages Set ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target at $269.22

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on ICLR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $306.00 target price on the stock.

Get ICON Public alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ICLR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 102.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.4% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $251.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.35 and a 200-day moving average of $229.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $268.07.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ICON Public

(Get Free Report

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.