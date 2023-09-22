Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) CFO Sells $698,277.93 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $698,277.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,484,210.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $88.24 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Guidewire Software by 2,040.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,821,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the second quarter valued at $76,802,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after buying an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $47,584,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 351.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 720,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,800,000 after buying an additional 560,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

