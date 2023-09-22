Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.21.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $40.76 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.18.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at $28,792,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares in the company, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 237,502 shares of company stock worth $9,278,138. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAL. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $457,245,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

