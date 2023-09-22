Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.07.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $106.66.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

Insider Activity at Oshkosh

In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oshkosh news, CFO Michael E. Pack sold 8,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $832,613.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $1,092,109.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,919.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,025 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,452. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 97.3% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 134.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.