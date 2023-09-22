The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives $11.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPS. Barclays upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GAP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

GAP Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of GPS opened at $10.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that GAP will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 206.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other GAP news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 154,599 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $1,586,185.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $253,913.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,455. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in GAP by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $820,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GAP in the 2nd quarter worth $1,758,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of GAP by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after acquiring an additional 145,468 shares in the last quarter. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

