Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 3,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $137,780.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,094. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 83.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $30.89 on Friday. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $442.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.24 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.07%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

