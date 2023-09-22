Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Shares of DLAKY stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $11.67.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers airfreight container management services; and e-commerce solutions for approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

