Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Receives $292.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $292.29.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shockwave Medical

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Shockwave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $819,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,381.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,540.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,100 shares of company stock worth $9,443,754 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 98,146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,714,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,216,000 after buying an additional 3,710,932 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,311,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,685,000 after acquiring an additional 67,789 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,933,000 after acquiring an additional 192,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,428,000 after acquiring an additional 382,374 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,185,000 after acquiring an additional 467,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $196.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.17. Shockwave Medical has a 12-month low of $172.50 and a 12-month high of $320.54.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $180.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shockwave Medical will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Free Report

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.