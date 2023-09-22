Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.00.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $25.07 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $28.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $25.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.11. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 86.88% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.