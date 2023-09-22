Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CFO Sells $193,553.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

APTV stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

