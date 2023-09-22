Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CFO Sells $193,553.00 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total transaction of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 206,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Aptiv Price Performance
APTV stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.05.
Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
