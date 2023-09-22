Insider Selling: Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Director Sells 4,174 Shares of Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $81,852.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,112.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Element Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Element Solutions stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $586.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.