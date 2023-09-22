Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CFO Sells $191,400.00 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $191,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,900.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.3 %

CWAN stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -175.09 and a beta of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CWAN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

