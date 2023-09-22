Insider Selling: Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS) EVP Sells $76,170.00 in Stock

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) EVP David Z. Richards, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $76,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,428.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Citizens Financial Services Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:CZFS opened at $49.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.31. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Services (NASDAQ:CZFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $20.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Services in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Citizens Financial Services by 6,376.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

