Brokerages Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) PT at $471.43

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $469.21.
Several research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 3.4 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.
Insider Transactions at Martin Marietta Materials
In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
