Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $343.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,544.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $284.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $311.82 and a 200 day moving average of $298.96. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

