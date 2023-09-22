Brokerages Set Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Target Price at $140.65

Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Get Prologis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prologis

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Down 5.3 %

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average of $122.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.98. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $136.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 91.58%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.