American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $173.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.06.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in American Express by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 7.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in American Express by 206.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 5,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

