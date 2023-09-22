American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $173.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.06.
AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express
American Express Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.34. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
