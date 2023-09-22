Brokerages Set IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) PT at $80.93

Shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IAC from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark cut their target price on IAC from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on IAC from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAC has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $69.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.23.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76). IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that IAC will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in IAC by 113,402.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,566,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IAC during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,580,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in IAC by 17,714.0% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 759,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,702,000 after purchasing an additional 755,327 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

