ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $139.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.11.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $119.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $138.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.56.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Arosa Capital Management LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 124,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $14,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.8% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

