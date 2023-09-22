Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) COO Sells $240,600.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,500 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,399,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Chord Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

CHRD opened at $154.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.94. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $167.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Chord Energy by 64.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the second quarter valued at about $77,480,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRD. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Chord Energy

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

