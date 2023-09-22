Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Major Shareholder Jrs Investments Llc Sells 5,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $326,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $312,350.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $374,550.00.

Shares of ALTR opened at $61.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $78.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.28, a PEG ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day moving average of $69.61.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $141.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Altair Engineering from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altair Engineering during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 138.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

