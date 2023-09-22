Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Insider Sells $138,720.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,964,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Steve Oblak sold 22,193 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $1,423,015.16.

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of W stock opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.64. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $90.71.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. UBS Group raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

