Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CMO Sells 14,101 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CMO Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 14,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total value of $135,087.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 176,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,891.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sarah Michelle Jordan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 5,787 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $55,323.72.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 707 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $7,239.68.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sarah Michelle Jordan sold 304 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $3,544.64.

EVCM opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of 1.18. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $170.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.23 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. EverCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on EverCommerce from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 82.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 871.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 217.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

