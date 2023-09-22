Insider Buying: ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) CEO Acquires $120,995.00 in Stock

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) CEO L Heath Sampson bought 3,500 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $120,995.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,784.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ModivCare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $35.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.85.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 29.63%. The firm had revenue of $701.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.36 million. Research analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ModivCare from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $92.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ModivCare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its position in ModivCare by 19.2% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,406,000 after acquiring an additional 268,707 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,822,000 after acquiring an additional 294,108 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ModivCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their members. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

