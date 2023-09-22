Insider Selling: Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $101,415.72 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 16,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $101,415.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,724,584.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.13). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 279.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 47,179 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the first quarter worth $48,000. 4.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDIG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

