Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Major Shareholder Sells $103,156.00 in Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) major shareholder William B. Spence sold 25,160 shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $103,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,921.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 1.1 %

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.42 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($1.13). Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 31.12% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SDIG. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $23.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

