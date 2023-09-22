Scott L. Goldberg Sells 4,000 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $23.53 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

CNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

