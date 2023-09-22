SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Keyvan Mohajer Sells 53,642 Shares

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 53,642 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $111,038.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,245.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $1.91 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $459.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.20 to $4.20 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

