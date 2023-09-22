Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells $123,740.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Free Report) Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,922.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Bradley Schmieder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, John Bradley Schmieder sold 3,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $369,960.00.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.48 and a 52-week high of $206.36. The firm has a market cap of $607.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $50.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 193.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MLAB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 578,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,074,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,835,000 after buying an additional 234,712 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Clinical Genomics, Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.