CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) General Counsel Sells $894,110.00 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $894,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul T. Quinlan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $59,050.00.

On Friday, June 30th, Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 0.3 %

CBAY opened at $14.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $31.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.78 million. Research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

