Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) CEO Sells $661,533.24 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,822 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $661,533.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,665,958.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anirudh Devgan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 28th, Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $228.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $248.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cadence Design Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.