Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells 2,174 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) Director Hope F. Cochran sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.31, for a total value of $785,487.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MongoDB Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $333.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $382.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $439.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on MongoDB from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Argus raised their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $484.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.08.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.