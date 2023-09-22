CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Director Buys $159,900.00 in Stock

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,947.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 0.4 %

CECO Environmental stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $558.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.68 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

