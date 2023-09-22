Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 48,552 Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW) Stock

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 48,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.63, for a total transaction of $176,243.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,068,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,930,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 18th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,122 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $51,263.58.

On Monday, August 21st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 6,151 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $20,236.79.

On Monday, August 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,275 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $51,324.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,723 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $41,264.96.

On Wednesday, August 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,465 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total transaction of $31,518.45.

On Monday, August 7th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 15,463 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $53,192.72.

On Friday, August 4th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 9,745 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $33,425.35.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $43,124.28.

On Monday, July 31st, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 26,774 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $97,992.84.

RDW stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. Redwire Co. has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $191.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Redwire had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 74,663 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 794,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 207,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Redwire by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 329,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. 9.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

