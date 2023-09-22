Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Sells 2,346 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $151,058.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,204.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

On Wednesday, September 13th, Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $65.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.65. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -109.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.