German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Purchases $166,140.00 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.69 per share, with a total value of $166,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 451,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,330.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

German American Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of GABC opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $810.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.55 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 30.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of German American Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 185.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 1,473.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on German American Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

