Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $55.51 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 260,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.02 per share, for a total transaction of $14,869,048.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 224,129,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,846,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum



Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

