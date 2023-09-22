Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $64.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DAL. Barclays raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.31.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.58.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

