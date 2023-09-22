Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $261,800.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $261,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prothena alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $285,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $345,950.00.

Prothena Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $50.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Prothena

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 25.43% and a negative net margin of 244.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Prothena by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the second quarter worth $6,828,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Prothena by 9.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Prothena during the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Prothena

Prothena Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.