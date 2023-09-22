Insider Buying: Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) CEO Acquires $270,000.00 in Stock

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) CEO William Spencer Marshall acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,405,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,461.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Planet Labs PBC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PL stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $765.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.51. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter worth about $23,671,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 3,467,126 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the second quarter valued at about $4,344,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 1,105,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Planet Labs PBC from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Labs PBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, variables, hyperspectral, analytic feeds, and platform, as well as planet professional services including launch program, architectural workshop, planet training, integration and data services, and quick start services; and technical support services, which includes planet help center, developer resource center, and planet community and university.

