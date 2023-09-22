Insider Selling: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $391,000.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,720.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

