Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

PGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Progressive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.93.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $142.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.60. Progressive has a 52-week low of $110.04 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.38). Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. Analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $1,518,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,155,730.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,656. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

