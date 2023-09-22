PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Given New $53.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.57.

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $24.82 on Monday. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.57 and a 12 month high of $59.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average is $44.39.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $213.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $465,006.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 22,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile



PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

