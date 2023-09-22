Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 3.2 %

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $108.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.08, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $133.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 378.30%.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 74.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.